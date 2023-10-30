Markets await framework for digitalisation of FX transactions

The financial markets in the country have been put in a ‘watch and wait’ mood for a framework that will detail the digitalisation of foreign exchange (FX) transactions plans of the Federal Government.

Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, said last week that the Federal Government will in the near future automate transactions in the entire foreign exchange market to tame wide arbitrage and punish naira speculators.

Financial market operators and most analysts do not know how the government intends to achieve this, arguing that the FX market is already digitalised.

“I don’t understand what they mean by digitalisation of forex transactions, maybe they will come up with a framework to that effect,” a Lagos based economist told BusinessDay.

Tunde Abidoye, equity research analyst at FBN Capital, said, “I’m not quite sure what they mean by digitalising FX transactions. I had assumed that most formal FX transactions were already digitalised. Unless, of course they are trying to digitalise FX transactions for Bureau De Changes (BDCs), which would imply that they want to start capturing more details about BDCs with respect to the buyers and sellers.”

Nigeria’s Central Bank said it will continue to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all participants in the Nigerian foreign exchange market to ensure market forces determine exchange rates on a Willing Buyer – Willing Seller principle.

Before strengthening to N1,200 per dollar on Friday, naira had early last week hit a record low of N1,310 per dollar following strong demand on the parallel market, also known as black market.

According to Abidoye, the black-market thing is purely speculation, due to the loss of confidence in the naira

Edun said all dealings in the FX market, from the official to the money changers where huge arbitrage has consistently occurred, will be thoroughly monitored and offenders fished out and punished.

“Digitalisation of the FX will bring about openness and transparency in the FX transaction and remove any form of irregularities which will foster stability in the FX market,” Ayodele Akinwunmi, relationship manager, corporate banking at FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, said.

For Aminu Gwadabe, president, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the digitalisation of foreign exchange is aimed at discouraging the use and movement of physical cash dollars in the economy.

He said it will create legalised online real time trading platforms to challenge unlicensed trading platforms like Binance and other illegal online platforms.

The recommendations of the tax and foreign exchange committee reforms to expand the foreign exchange market to include BDCs, mobile money apps, is the vehicle to actualize this policy, he said.

In order to continue to boost liquidity in the market the already existing synergies between the fiscal and monetary authorities should be enhanced, he said.

“Apparently as we observed the positive impacts on the value of our local currency from the news of both the $10b expected inflows and inclusion of the BDCs. It is germane that the CBN democratized and centralized the markets for participants to achieve price discovery, transparency and ease of regulatory supervision.

“Thirdly, there is no empirical evidence to back up the mindless race of our currency depreciation. It is all about illegal economic behaviours of speculators, attack, currency substitution and speculation.

“Also, there should be review of domiciliary account regulation where frequencies and volume of deposits into Domiciliary foreign currency accounts can be reduced to a minimum,” Gwadabe said.

The CBN reiterated that the prevailing FX rates should be referenced from platforms such as the CBN website, FMDQ, and other recognised or appointed trading systems to promote price discovery, transparency, and credibility in the FX rates.

As part of its responsibility to ensure price stability, the CBN will boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market by interventions from time to time. As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease, the CBN said.

The foreign exchange (FX) market ended the five trading days with naira closing strong against the dollar across the market segments.

On day to day trading, naira appreciated by 5.68 percent as the dollar was quoted at N789.94 on Friday compared to N837.49 quoted on Thursday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), data from the FMDQ indicated.