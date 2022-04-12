Market rallies further by 0.72% as CAP leads advancers

Nigeria’s stock market furthered its journey into the green zone on Tuesday as investors saw buy opportunities in counters like CAP Plc which rallied most on the Bourse by N1.80 or 10percent. The market rose by 0.72percent as investors booked about N182billion gain. The record gain on Custom Street has pushed equities market’s return year-to-date (YtD) to 10.51percent.

Others stocks that occupied topmost position on the buy-side of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) are Berger Paints Plc (+60kobo or 9.68percent); Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (+14kobo or 9.86percet), Meyer Plc (+12 or 9.68percent) and Learn Africa Plc (+18kobo or 9.52percent).

Stocks like GTCO, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Fidelity Bank and Linkage Assurance were actively traded on Tuesday as investors in 5,832 deals exchanged 245,422,059 units valued at N4.580billion.

The Nigerian Exchange All Share Index (ASI) reached new high of 47,205.03 points at the close of trading session as against preceding day’s 46,867.95 points; while the value of listed stocks on the Exchange increased to N25.448trillion from N25.266trillion recorded the preceding trading day.