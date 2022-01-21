Market operators’ renewal registration: SEC insists on Jan. 31 deadline

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has restated its decision not to extend the January 31 deadline for the 2022 Registration Renewal Exercise for Capital Market Operators (CMOs) which commenced on January 1.

The SEC management in a January 21 notice to all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) on the 2022 Renewal of Registration said: “Further to our earlier circular released on 16th December 2021 on the above subject, this is a reminder to all Capital Market Operators and relevant stakeholders that the 2022 Registration Renewal Exercise will end on 31st January 2022, and there will be no extension.”

“The renewal portal can be accessed via eportal.sec.gov.ng. Capital Market Operators that fail to renew their licenses will be barred from performing capital market activities in 2022,” SEC said.

SEC had on December 16, 2021, informed all Capital Market Operators and the general public that the annual renewal of Registration of CMOs for the year 2022 will commence from 1st January 2022.

The SEC had last month stated that in line with the Commission’s Rules & Regulations, all CMOs are to complete the process of renewal of registration for 2022 on or before January 31, 2022, via the renewal of registration portal – www. eportal.sec.gov.ng

“For enquiries or support in completing the process, please contact any of the persons below listed: Franca Isiguzoro: fisiguzoro@sec.gov.ng, Nakwada Ahmed: anakwada@sec.gov.ng, Zarami Abubakar: azarami@sec.gov.ng and Okechukwu Callista: cokechukwu@sec.gov.ng,” SEC said.