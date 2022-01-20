Nigeria’s stock market rises further by 1.01%

Nigeria’s equities market increased further on Thursday by 1.01 percent or N248billion, pushing higher the market’s year-to-date (YtD) return

to +7.43percent. Week-to-Date (WtD), the market has increased by 3.23 percent.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, Learn Africa Plc and Cadbury Nigeria Plc topped the league of advancers.

The share price of Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc rose from N6.55 to N7.20, up by 65 kobo or 9.92percent, followed by Learn Africa Plc which rose from N1.18 to N1.29, up by 11kobo or 9.32 percent while Cadbury share price moved up from N8.80 to N9.50, adding 70kobo to 7.95 percent.

At the close of trading session on Thursday January 20, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) increased from the preceding day’s 45,430.14 points to 45,890.52 points.

The value of listed stocks on the Bourse rose to N24.724trillion from preceding trading day low of N24.476trillion.

Computer Warehouse Group, Dangote Cement, FBN Holdings, Transcorp and Sovereign Trust Insurance were most traded stocks on Thursday.

In 4,342 deals, equity dealers exchanged 873,492,331 units valued at N31.542billion.