Stockbrokers’ Institute commences remote certification examination

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has fully globalized its certification processes as candidates across the world can now write the Institute’s Examinations remotely even as Mountain Top University has commenced Bachelor’s Degree in Securities and Investment Market.

Besides, the Institute has in its 2022 Economic Review, made workable recommendations to the Federal Government on how the Nigerian economy can withstand the global challenges and bounce back.

Addressing stakeholders during the Institute’s Webinar on 2021 Performance Scorecard and Vision for 2022, the President, Olatunde Amolegbe announced that the processes of remote examination had been consummated and would henceforth run concurrently with the existing Online model.

According to him, the Institute shall continue to leverage technology for enhanced seamless operations to sustain its global competitiveness.

“In line with our resolve to maximally utilize technology to improve our services, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, has commenced the holding of remote examinations to cater for our students resident in various countries across the world. This is also to ensure that the required talents are attracted and recruited into our market globally without hindrance. Several students resident in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America, successfully participated in the CIS’ Professional Stockbroking Examinations, ” Amolegbe said.

He listed many notable achievements of the Institute in the review period, including the approval by the National University Commission (NUC) of the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) for the Curriculum of Securities and Investment Market. He commended the Board and Management of Mountain Top University for the commencement of Bachelor’s Degree in the professional course.

Read also: Unicaf university student heads Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Nigeria

In a paper entitled “ The Nigerian Economic Review 2021 and Outlook for 2022, the Institute’s Chairman, Research and Technical, Mr Akeem Oyewale identified the key drivers of the Nigerian Capital Market in 2021, the factors that will shape the economy this year and recommendations to put the economy on sound footing.

Oyewale who made a comprehensive review of the financial market noted that events such as the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange to NGX Group and its listing on the market, 575 Million Ordinary Shares Offer for sale of MTN Nigeria and regulatory action on FBN Holding, among others drove the market in the review period. He identified factors that will shape the economy this year as preparation for 2023 general election, government’s management of omicron and Covid 19 effects, implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and National Development Plan, 2021- 2025 and financing of 2022 budget.

“ We appeal to the United Nations, World Bank and the various developed and high-income countries of the world to give a more benevolent consideration to countries of the emerging and developing economy (EMDE) bloc, including Nigeria, and grant them greater access to

Covid -19 vaccines and palliatives. They should also consider writing off a significant portion of the countries’ sovereign debts as a sustainable solution to their worsened debt issues arising from COVI-19.

“ The Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the various political parties should act with spirit of fairness and tolerance; eschewing any act that may lead to violence in the run-up to the 2023 General Elections.The philosophy of building a private sector-led economy as enshrined in the National Development Plan should be strictly adhered to.”, said Oyewale.

There was outpouring of goodwill messages from the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Mountain Top University, Professor John Akinyomi, who commended the Institute on its initiative of studying Securities and Investment at the tertiary institution level.