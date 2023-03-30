Market closes futher in green as MTNN, Oando, others rally

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated further by 1.51 percent on Thursday. Stock investors booked about N441billion gain at the close of trading session.

The NGX ASI rose from preceding day’s low of 53,603.80 points to 54,413.21 points and the value of listed stocks increased from N29.201trillion to N29.642trillion.

The shares of MTNN Plc and Oando Plc led other advancers that drove the market’s new high.

MTNN moved from N220.40 to N240, adding N19.60 or 8.89percent.

Read also: Ecobank proposes $28m dividend as full year PBT prints higher at $540m

Also, Oando rose from N4.91 to N5.40, adding 49kobo or 9.98percent.

The market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return increased further to +6.17percent.

In 3,718 deals, investors exchanged 973,642,627 shares valued at N4.227billion. Transcorp, Fidelity Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank were among top traded stocks on Thursday.