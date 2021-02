Out of a total N2.168 trillion worth of equities traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2020, only N729.20billion or 33.63percent was by foreigners while N1.44trillion or 66.37 percent was accounted for by local investors, according to NSE data on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equity trading. The N2.168trillion worth of stocks traded…

