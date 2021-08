In the half-year (H1) trading period to June 30, domestic investors in Nigeria’s equities market took the shine off their foreign counterparts, according to trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows polled by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). In taking the lead, local investors on the Bourse accounted…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login