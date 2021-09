Lafarge Africa Plc last Thursday August 26, 2021, presented its 2020 Sustainability Report to investors and the general public at the Nigeria Exchange Limited. The report is an annual account of how Lafarge, member of Holcim is building progress for people and the planet in its Nigeria operations while also delivering profit to its shareholders….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login