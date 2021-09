The record lukewarm sentiment by Nigeria’s stock investors continued on Wednesday, the first trading day in September amid dearth of catalyst to spur buy-side activity level. Investors are eagerly expecting banks half-year (H1) scorecards and possible dividend declarations by notable names which are capable of driving “buy” activities on the Nigerian Bourse. The market decreased…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login