Nigerian Exchange Limited(NGX) reiterates its commitment to leverage technology to digitize securities investment and other market-related transactions. The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, disclosed this during the Business Morning Show on Channels Television on Tuesday. Popoola who spoke on the journey of the Exchange in 60 years, said that even though there has been…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login