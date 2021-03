Stanbic IBTC Holdings plc has proposed a final dividend of 360 kobo per ordinary share that amounts to N39.981 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to final dividend payout of N21.010 billion in 2019. Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of the Standard Bank Group, which holds a 67.02 percent equity holding…

