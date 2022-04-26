Investors garner N13bn as stock market moves further north

Nigeria’s equities market moved further north on Tuesday by N13billion or 0.05percent amid increase bet on stocks like Academy Press, Champion Breweries, Meyer, Neimeth Pharmaceutical and Etranzact.

Academy Press led the league of advancers after its share price rose from day-open low of N1.10 to N1.21, up by 11kobo or 10percent, followed by Champion Breweries Plc which increased from N2.25 to N2.47, adding 22kobo or 9.78percent.

Meyer also rose from N2.56 to N2.81, adding 25kobo or 9.77percent; Neimeth advanced by 13kobo or 9.56percent, from N1.36 to N 1.49; while Etranzact moved up by 25kobo or 9.43percent, from N2.65 to N2.90.

At the close of trading session, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased from 48,543.36 points and N26.170trillion respectively to 48,568.57 points and N26.183trillion.

Transcorp, AIICO, Zenith Bank, FBN Holding and Fidelity Bank were most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

In 6,468 deals, investors exchanged 464,733,314 shares valued at N7.010billion. The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 13.70percent.