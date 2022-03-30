Investors gain N33bn as market sees first positive close this week

Nigeria’s equities investors booked about N33billion gain on Wednesday as market recorded its first positive close since this week.

Thanks to Eterna Plc which led the advancers league after its share price moved up from preceding day low of N4.99 to N5.48, adding 49kobo or 9.82percent.

It was followed by Ikeja Hotel Plc which rose from day-open low of N1.20 to N1.32, adding 12kobo or 10percent.

The stock market’s benchmark performance indicator –All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.13percent from preceding day’s low of 46,843.09 points to 46,904.48 points on Wednesday.

Also, the value of stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) increased by about N33billion, from preceding day’s N25.245trillion to N25.278billion.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) reached new high of 9.80percent.

ETI Plc, Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Transcorp Plc were actively traded stocks on the Bourse. In 4,017 deals, investors exchanged 201,280,147 shares valued at N2.620billion.