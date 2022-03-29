Stockbrokers’ Institute floats Academy

In a strategic move to deepen its statutory role of capacity building for enhanced certification, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has concluded arrangements to inaugurate its Academy on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

“The Brand promise of the Academy is to provide result-oriented courses and quality training programs at competitive price. The essence of setting up the CIS Academy is to enable the Institute explore full potentials in Training and completely perform its statutory mandate to build capacity for the Financial System.

Before now the CIS has provided its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and Training programs, for its members and the Capital market community, through its Training and CPD department which limited its services to Securities and Investment training programs and activities.

“The Academy is established based on the highest standards of local and regional training in accordance with International best practice to provide impressive training and capacity development solutions, beyond the initial limitations of the Training and CPD department of CIS. It is adequately equipped to efficiently deliver high standard structured professional and post graduate training for all professionals, Academics, and Capital market Operators, investors and the General public.

Read also: Investors lose N109bn as stock market fails to sustain gains

“In providing these services, CIS Academy partners with prestigious universities, institutes and Training Centres locally, regionally and internationally to produce well trained and competent manpower needed in the Financial system.

The CIS Academy is set up to promote synergy among Capital market operators and the Academia to deepen Securities and Investment knowledge and provide well-Structured training that forms essential building blocks in securities and investment education in Nigeria. Our goal is to transit online completely as soon as possible through our Learning Management System. The CIS Academy intends to deploy innovative technology in its operations run by transformational people and resourceful teamwork,” said

The event which also includes the inauguration of the Academy’s Advisory Board is expected to attract notable professionals in the financial market, including, Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Adesina Adedayo, President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance. Bayo Olugbemi, President and Chairman of Council Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Comfort Eyitayo, President and Chairman of Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Kevin Moore, Director, Global Business Development, Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, (CISI) United Kingdom.