Investors in Nigeria’s stock market booked about N285billion loss on Tuesday as banking, consumer goods, and oil & gas stocks pushed the market lower by 0.43 percent despite buy-side interest in insurance stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding trading day’s 106,621.91 points and N66.769 trillion respectively to 106,167.75 points and N66.484 trillion.

Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings, GTCO, Zenith Bank, and Universal Insurance were actively traded stocks on the Tuesday. In 12,652 deals, investors exchanged 324,588,603 shares worth N7.918billion.

The market’s return this year decreased to 3.15 percent. Mecure decreased most, from N12.50 to N11.25, down by N1.25 or 10 percent. ABC decreased from N1.63 to N1.50, down by 13kobo or 7.98 percent.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

