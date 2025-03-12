L-R: Olufemi Shobanjo, CEO, NGX Regulation; Olufunke Aiyepola, MD/CEO, UTL Trust Management; Abiodun Adebimpe, West Africa Regional Head, Custodial Services, Rand Merchant Bank; John Briggs, Lagos Head, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR, Chairman, Parthian Partners; Ndidi Ukaonu, Director, Parthian Group; Ibilola Ashcroft, MD Designate, Parthian Capital; Oluseye Olusoga, Group MD/CEO, Parthian Group; Regina Asala, Rand Merchant Bank; Omowonuola Kunle-Bello, Head, Fund & Investment Manager Ratings, Agusto & Co; Benard Esan, Rep. of Company Secretary, Alsec Nominees; Oyindamola Ehiwere, CEO, Alsec Nominees.

Parthian Capital Limited, the asset management division of the Parthian Group has launched two investment funds – the Parthian Money Market Fund and the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund.

The Parthian Money Market Fund is a low-risk, open-ended investment vehicle focused on capital preservation and steady income generation. It offers investors a secure way to manage cash through diversified investments in short-term money market instruments.

Meanwhile, the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund enables investors to diversify their portfolios with dollar-denominated securities, serving as an effective hedge against Naira depreciation while providing attractive returns.

These new offerings are designed to provide investors with secure and customised financial solutions, fostering long-term wealth preservation and growth.

Oluseye Olusoga, group managing director, Parthian Group, during the funds launch event in Lagos on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of the capital market in Nigeria’s economic development.

“The capital market is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” he stated. “Our new funds are engineered to create long-term value and protect wealth for a diverse range of investors, retail, high-net-worth, and institutional alike. With these funds, we are providing the financial tools that will drive sustainable growth.”

Adedotun Sulaiman, chairman, Parthian Group also emphasised the essential role of investments in economic development, stating, “Capital is the oxygen of the economy, and without capital, we can’t go very far.”

Ibilola Ashcroft, acting managing director, Parthian Capital Limited expressed excitement about the new offerings. “We are thrilled to introduce our investment funds to the market,” she said.

“Each fund is meticulously structured to provide secure, dependable, and diversified investment solutions that align with our clients’ financial aspirations,” she said.

Ashcroft further noted, “The Parthian Money Market Fund is designed to offer competitive returns while minimizing risk, allowing investors to optimise their portfolios without compromising on safety. Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised strategies that empower our clients to reach their financial goals.”

The formal launch event brought together key stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate this milestone and gain insights into Parthian Capital’s innovative approach to wealth management.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

