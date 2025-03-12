Africa’s energy sector continues to show resilience and dynamism, with capital expenditure (CapEx) on oil and gas projects remaining a key driver of growth.

According to the African Energy Chamber’s State of African Energy 2025 Outlook Report, investment remains strong in 2025, with total CapEx estimated at $43 billion, while long-term projections indicate an increase to $54 billion by 2030 – reinforcing Africa’s position as a critical player in the global energy market.

“Africa’s energy sector is entering a new era of growth, driven by strategic investments and a commitment to monetising our vast resources. With $43 billion in capital expenditure projected for 2025, the continent is proving that it is open for business and ready to compete on the global stage. AEW 2025 will be the premier platform to drive these investment discussions and ensure Africa’s energy industry remains resilient and dynamic,” said Ore Onagbesan, Programme Director for the African Energy Chamber.

As African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 prepares to convene key industry players in Cape Town, these investment trends will be central to discussions on accelerating project development, securing capital and ensuring Africa’s energy industry remains competitive on the global stage.

According to the report, West and North Africa continue to lead CapEx spending, with West Africa contributing over 50 percent of the continent’s total expenditure from 2023 through the decade.

Established oil producers such as Nigeria and Angola remain dominant, while emerging players like Mauritania and Senegal are attracting increasing investment.

The continent’s rich liquid hydrocarbon resources continue to draw the majority of capital, accounting for over 60 percent of total hydrocarbon investment through 2030. However, natural gas is gaining momentum, with its share of CapEx rising to over 40 percent by the end of the decade.

This shift underscores a major theme of AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, positioning Africa as a competitive global gas hub while reaffirming oil’s role as a pillar of economic growth and energy security.

Looking ahead, onshore projects are expected to attract the majority of investment, accounting for 56 percent of total CapEx by 2030, driven by lower unit costs and increasing interest in onshore natural gas monetisation.

This trend is reflected in drilling activity, with onshore drilling remaining dominant – comprising 80 percent of the 1,060 wells drilled in 2024 – while offshore rig demand continues to rise, reaching an estimated 46 rig years in 2025. At AEW: Invest in African Energies, industry leaders will explore how these shifting investment patterns can accelerate energy security and infrastructure expansion across the continent.

Exploration is also on the upswing, with over 150 wells completed in 2024 and heightened activity in southern Africa, particularly in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Africa is emerging as a leader in global high-impact drilling, with exploration spending surpassing $6 billion in 2024, largely driven by major discoveries in Namibia and continued investment in North and West Africa.

This momentum is expected to continue as multiple licensing rounds are planned across the continent, with Nigeria, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Libya, Algeria, Tanzania and Liberia among the countries opening new blocks for development. With exploration serving as a key catalyst for new investments, AEW 2025 will serve as a critical platform for showcasing frontier opportunities and securing new project financing.

Africa’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape remains dynamic, following a significant rebound in 2024 and driven by global energy majors rationalising their portfolios. Regional players and national oil companies (NOCs) are taking on a more prominent role, acquiring assets from majors and expanding their footprint in key markets like Angola and Nigeria.

West Africa continues to dominate M&A activity in terms of deal value, followed closely by North Africa. Meanwhile, Middle Eastern and Asian NOCs are ramping up their investment in African assets, further diversifying the investor landscape. As consolidation reshapes Africa’s energy sector, AEW 2025 will provide a vital forum for dealmaking, fostering new partnerships and strengthening the role of African players in the global market.

As the African energy sector evolves, the upcoming AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will serve as a critical platform to drive investment discussions and facilitate deal-making. With global energy markets shifting and Africa’s vast oil and gas resources remaining underutilised, the continent presents a compelling case for increased foreign direct investment. AEW 2025 will provide the platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities, forge new partnerships and position Africa at the forefront of the global energy transition.

