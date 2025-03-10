Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in collaboration with Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), hosted a high-impact symposium to mark International Women’s Day 2025. Themed “Accelerate Action for all Women: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,” the event rallied stakeholders to drive gender inclusivity in Nigeria’s economy.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), delivered the keynote, stressing the economic and social imperative of women’s empowerment. “Investments in education, vocational training, and capital access are crucial for sustainable growth,” she stated.

Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to gender diversity. “We are taking deliberate steps to ensure fairness and empowerment for women, enabling them to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth,” he said.

Emomotimi Agama, Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), called for reforms to boost women’s participation in capital markets. “We must push for policies that encourage female representation in leadership and governance. This is a collective responsibility,” he urged.

Temi Popoola, group managing director and CEO of NGX Group and chairman of CSCS, emphasized the urgency of the symposium’s theme, “Accelerate Action.” “We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating opportunities that empower women in business, finance, and leadership. Our goal is to build an ecosystem where women not only thrive but also inspire the next generation of leaders,” he remarked.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO of CSCS, highlighted the need for an inclusive financial ecosystem. “Accelerated action is about unlocking the full potential of our capital markets. At CSCS, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools and opportunities they need to excel,” he stated.

Read also: NGX Group, CSCS commit to gender equality ahead of International Women’s Day

Dahlia Khalifa, Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa at IFC, underscored the economic necessity of gender equality. “Women are key drivers of innovation and growth. Removing barriers and expanding access to finance are critical to unlocking their potential. IFC remains committed to working with partners, including Nigerian Exchange Group, to champion gender equity, drive inclusive economic participation, and shape a future where all businesses can prosper,” she said.

The event featured a panel of accomplished female leaders, including Chalya Shagaya, Hilda Baci, Pai Gamde, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Kari Tukur, Odiri Oginni, Solape Akinpelu, and Adaorie Udechukwu, who shared strategies for breaking barriers and fostering women’s economic empowerment. Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, emphasized the role of education and mentorship in bridging gender gaps.

NGX Group hosted the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony, a global initiative promoted by IFC, UN Global Compact, UN SSEI, UN Women, and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). The ceremony honoured women’s contributions to Nigeria’s capital markets and reinforced NGX Group’s commitment to inclusivity. The event, attended by veteran actress Joke Silva and female directors from NGX Group, Ojinika Olaghere, Lilian Olubi, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, Amina Mohammed as well as SEC Commissioner, Frana Chukwuogor, called for accelerated action to empower women across all sectors.

The symposium and the closing gong ceremony reinforced NGX Group’s role in driving gender equality and economic growth. As Honourable Hannatu Musa Musawa aptly stated, “The time for rhetoric is over. It is time for action.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share