InfraCredit admits Leadway as its first private institutional investor

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution has announced the equity investment of $5million by Leadway Assurance Company Limited (Leadway), thus making Leadway, the first private institutional investor member of the shareholder group in InfraCredit. Pursuant to this new equity investment, InfraCredit’s total capital base (paid-in and callable capital) will increase to $183…