Nigerian fintech startup, Prospa has secured a total of $3.8 million in pre-seed funding round to offer small businesses software and financial services. This was a result of the decision to combine both worlds of banking and business management tools for entrepreneurs and micro businesses. “At Prospa, we believe that successful small businesses can foster…

