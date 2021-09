NGX Group shareholders support all resolutions at the 60th Annual General Meeting

Shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or the Group), formerly The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday September 9 2021, voted in support of the resolutions presented by the Group at its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting, which is the first AGM of the Group as a demutualised, shareholder-owned, for-profit entity,…