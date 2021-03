Nigeria’s stock market defied earlier negative predictions to close in the green zone on Tuesday, March 16 as investors showed interest in Guinness Nigeria Plc and other value counters. Market watchers had predicted earlier bearish performance to filter into Tuesday trading session due to lack of positive news capable of lifting investors’ sentiment. The National…

