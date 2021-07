Foreign transactions in ETFs on Nigerian Exchange up by 99.64%

Despite FX restrictions, foreign transactions in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) grew by 99.64 percent even as ten stock brokers drove 99.9 percent of total transaction value and 97.3 percent of total volumes of ETFs in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021. The NGX Quarterly report for Q2 ended June 30, 2021, revealed that NewGold emerged…