FBNH, ETI, Wema, Access, Fidelity outshine other banking stocks

Equity investors who still hold shares of FBN Holdings, ETI, Wema Bank, Access Bank and Fidelity Bank till date are reaping positive returns.

Among the bank stocks tracked FBNH is the best-performing banking counter with a 67.8percent year-to-date (YtD) price change after its share price closed at N12 last Friday, November 12.

It was followed by ETI with a 43.3 percent year-to-date price change. Its share price closed at N8.60 during the period under review.

Also, Wema Bank as the third best-performing banking stock posted a 21.7percent year-to-date price change; it closed last Friday at 84kobo per share, while Access Bank stock has risen by 10.7percent year-to-date to N9.35 as at last Friday.

Likewise, Fidelity Bank share price has risen by 5.67percent year-to-date after its price closed at N2.66 on November 12.

On the other hand, Sterling Bank is the worst-performing banking stocks with a 26.5percent decrease year-to-date following its closing share price of N1.50. It was followed by GTCO with 15.1 percent decrease in year-to-date with share price at N27.45 last weekend.

Similarly, Stanbic IBTC has decreased this year by 11.5percent after its share price dropped to N39percent last Friday, while Abbey Mortgage Bank posted a negative return of 9.5percent year-to-date as price printed at a new low of 95kobo on November 12. Unity Bank share price at 59kobo implies a year-to-date negative change of 7.8percent.

Union Bank share price has this year reduced by 6.5percent after its close at N5 per share last Friday. Zenith Bank has also witnessed a decrease by 3.2percent year-to-date with price at N24 last weekend. Jaiz Bank which closed at 64kobo per share has witnessed a year-to-date price reduction of 3percent, while UBA has decreased this year by 2.3percent as its price stood at N8.45 as at last weekend.