BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Equity investors lose over N300bn in four days

...No thanks to Dangote Cement, Julius Berger, others

NSE
This month alone, the market has decreased by 1.48 percent

Another 0.51percent decline witnessed this Thursday on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) contributed to a record N330billion lost within four trading days into this week. The four consecutive days of losses on the Bourse signals gradual reappearance of the bears, despite market watchers expectation of bargain hunting activities. This month alone, the market has decreased…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.