Equities market sees 0.21% increase in week ended February 10

In the trading week ended February 10, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.21percent to 54,327.30 points and N29.591trillion respectively.

In the review trading week, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX 30, NGX Premium, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Lotu II, and NGX Industrial Goods indices which appreciated by 0.34percent, 1.04percent, 0.50percent, 0.63percent, 0.51 percent and 0.65percent respectively while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Twenty-four equities appreciated in price during the review week, lower than 55 equities in the preceding week. Forty-five equities depreciated in price higher than 27 in the preceding week, while 88 equities remained unchanged, higher than 75 equities recorded in the preceding trading week.

The market recorded total turnover of 944.293 million shares worth N22.710 billion in 18,615 deals, in contrast to a total of 3.789 billion shares valued at N27.500 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 20,333 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 634.086 million shares valued at N6.442 billion traded in 8,540 deals; thus contributing 67.15percent and 28.37 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. It was followed by the Consumer Goods Industry with 78.603 million shares worth N2.218 billion in 2,993 deals, and the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 59.564 million shares worth N110.109 million in 788 deals.

Trading in top three equities – Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 269.288 million shares worth N2.999 billion in 1,845 deals, contributing 28.52percent and 13.21percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Trading License Holders were notified that Ellah Lakes Plc has through its joint Stockbrokers, Cordros Securities Limited, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, DSU Brokerage Services Limited and RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers Limited submitted an application to Nigerian Exchange Limited for the approval and listing of a Rights Issue of 1billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N2.90 per share, on the basis of one new ordinary share for every two ordinary shares held as at the close of business on 10 February 2023.