Equities market moves further south by 0.05% as investors sell

Nigeria’s equities market sustained losing streak (-0.05percent) on Tuesday November 30 as investors continued to sell shares to make profit ahead year-end yuletide spending. Listed stocks value decreased further by N12billion

Despite mixed trading sessions of bargains and sell-offs recorded in the market lately, it still closed the month of November with record month-on-month (MoM) increase by 2.88percent, while the market’s year-to-date (Ytd) return still remains positive at 7.39percent.

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation moved down from preceding day’s highs of 43,270.94 points and N22.578 trillion to 43,248.05 points and N22.566trillion.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) topped the laggards league on Tuesday after its price moved from N4.55 to N4.10, down by 45kobo or 9.89percent, followed by Ikeja Hotel Plc which decreased from N1.35 to N1.22, after losing 13kobo or 9.63percent.

Meanwhile, AIICO gained most on the Bourse after its price increased from 76kobo to 83kobo, adding 7kobo or 9.21percent, while Access Bank followed after increasing from N9.10 to N9.50, up 40kobo or 4.40percent.

In 4,331 deals, investors exchanged 224,910,096 units valued at N3.708billion. Access Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, GTCO, and AIICO were most traded stocks on Tuesday.