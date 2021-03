Equities market gains over N100bn as investors buy Zenith, GTBank, others

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited closed in green zone on Thursday as investors raised stakes in stocks like Zenith Bank Plc, Eterna Plc, GTBank Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Lasaco Plc. The record positive seen on Custom Street came as investors realise the market offers reentry opportunities for value…