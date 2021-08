Equities market closes in green zone as investors buy Eterna, others

Nigeria’s stock market took a U-turn into the positive zone on Thursday August 26, thanks to investors who are buying shares of Eterna Plc following recent announcement of its ‘New Investor’. Eterna Plc stocks rallied most on the Nigerian Bourse, moving from day open low of N6.82 to N7.50, up by 68kobo or 9.97percent after…