H1’21: Zenith Bank to pay out N9.4bn as interim dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has released its audited financial report for the half-year (H1) to June 30, 2021. Highlights of the Group’s operating results for the period under review show that gross earnings flattened by 0.15percent to N345.55billion, from a high of N346.08billion recorded in the half-year (H1) of 2020. The Board of Directors of Zenith…