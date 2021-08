The value of the securities lending market of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has risen to N513million as at August 20, 2021. According to NGX’s most recent report, there has been an uptick in stakeholders’ participation as 2.3 million units of MTNN valued at N395.6 million was borrowed. Securities lending is the market practice of transferring…

