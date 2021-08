Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc celebrates 60 years of enabling Africa’s largest economy as a leading integrated market infrastructure group in Africa. The Group officially commenced operations on August 25, 1961, as the Lagos Stock Exchange, after it was founded on September 15, 1960. In commemorating the Diamond jubilee milestone, the Group Chairman, NGX…

