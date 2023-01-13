Equities market appreciates by 2.52% in week ended January 13

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 2.52 percent to close the week ended Friday, January 13 at 52,512.48 point and N28.602 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance and NGX Growth indices which depreciated by 1.64percent and 4.40percent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Fifty-one (51) equities appreciated in price during the review week, higher than 38 equities in the preceding week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated in price higher than 17 in the preceding week, while 79 equities remained unchanged, lower than 102 equities recorded in the preceding week.

In the review trading week, investors exchanged 1.286 billion shares worth N29.634 billion in 19,816 deals, in contrast to a total of 921.856 million shares valued at N27.154 billion that exchanged hands in the preceding week in 15,601 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 952.237 million shares valued at N9.728 billion traded in 9,647 deals; thus contributing 74.07percent and 32.83percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 92.864 million shares worth N8.510 billion in 1,682 deals, and the Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 54.568 million shares worth N96.654 million in 754 deals.

Trading in top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 507.852 million shares worth N5.707 billion in 2,585 deals, contributing 39.50percent and 19.26percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.