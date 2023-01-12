Stock market sustains rally by 0.62%

The Nigerian equities market increased further on Thursday by 0.62percent or N174billion, thereby strengthening the positive return year-to-date (YtD) to 1.56percent. Week-to-Date (WtD), the nation’s stock market has increased by 1.61 percent.

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) continued to cherry pick attractive counters ahead of the full-year 2022 results. Market watchers anticipate similar positive trading pattern to filter into Friday’s session.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day low of 51,729.87 points and N28.175trillion respectively to 52,048.85 points and N28.349trillion.

Dangote Sugar Refinery rallied most on the Bourse after its share price moved up from N16 to N17.15, adding N1.15 or 7.19percent.

It was followed by International Breweries which rose from day-open low of N4.65 to N5.05, up by 40kobo or 8.60percent; Ellah Lakes which moved up from preceding day low of N3.60 to N3.96, adding 36kobo or 10percent of its day-open price and LASACO which rose from N1 to N

1.10, up by 10kobo or 10percent.

Axa Mansard, GTCO, Chams Royal Exchange and FBN Holdings were top-5 traded stocks on Thursday as investors in 3,462 deals exchanged 211,742,512 shares valued at N7.725billion.