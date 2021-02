The record negative close (-0.19percent) on Tuesday signals that the merrymaking in the stock market may be over as more investors gear up for higher yields. Significant decline by Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc, Wapic Insurance, UPDC REIT and others caused the market’s reroute to the south. “It has…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login