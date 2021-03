The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed the N162.557billion, 7-year, FGN Ijarah Sukuk with a rental rate of 11.20percent on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. With this listing on Thursday, 18 March 2021, members of the general public who invested in the 2020 Sukuk bonds can now sell their investments and those…

