DLM Capital further redeems N572million Series 5 Commercial Paper

DLM Capital Group has announced the maturity and successful redemption of its N572 million Series 5 Commercial Paper Issue. This brings the total redemption to over N4 Billion under its N20 Billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

In a statement by the company, Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, group chief executive officer (GCEO) admitted that the Group is pleased to repay this trust and redeem all its issues at their maturities; whilst looking to further strengthen the relationship with our investors as a responsible and dynamic issuer.

The Group is an investment-grade company comprising the following businesses: retail banking via our digital banking channel Sofri, consumer & mid-corporate lending, asset management, corporate finance advisory, trustees, securities trading, and foreign exchange.