Dangote Cement, MRS, others cause stock market to sustain gain

Nigeria stock market on Thursday witnessed another session of positive close, rising by 1.07percent or N253billion. Thanks to Dangote Cement Plc which led the gainers league which includes MRS.

Dangote Cement moved up from preceding day low of N221.30 to N238.50, up by N17.20 or 7.77 percent, followed by MRS which increased from

N11.70 to N12.85 up by N1.15 or 9.83percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) benchmark performance indicator – the All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation – increased from preceding day’s lows of 43,477.48 points and N23.681trillion respectively to 43,942.82 points and N23.934trillion.

The record positive on Thursday also helped push higher equities market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) to 2.87percent.

In 3,188 deals, investors exchanged 405,004,749 valued at N3.096billion. Sterling Bank, Access Corporation, Transcorp, GTCO and Zenith Bank were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).