Equities market down by 0.67% in week ended November 11

Nigeria’s equities market decreased by 0.67 percent in the trading week ended Friday November 11.

Investors lost about N164billion at the end of the review trading week.

The record negative close came despite three (3) days of positives, a day of negative close and a flat start to the review trading week.

In the review trading week, investors bought mostly banking stocks amid sell-off in insurance, consumer goods, oil and gas, and industrial stocks.

Month-to-date (MtD), the market has increased by 0.30percent as investors are seen buying low priced but value stocks after record black October.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) stood lower at 2.93 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

The market’s performance indicators – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) and equities Market Capitalisation decreased week-on-week (WoW) from 44,269.18 points and N24.112trillion to 43,968.75 points and N23.948trillion.