Commercial Papers market rises on short-term funding needs

Many Nigerian companies have since this year continued to tap the debt capital market (DCM), especially the Commercial Papers (CPs) market for short-term funding. Currently on the platform of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), there are 62 registered Commercial Paper (CP) Programmes valued at over N3.63trillion and 340 quoted Commercial Papers valued at N2.71trillion.

CPs are unsecured short-term debt instruments (in the form of a promissory note) used by corporate entities to meet their working capital requirements and pay off short-term debts. Put simply, a CP is unconditional promise by the issuer to pay to the order of an investor, a certain sum at a future date.

As Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has continued to avail its platform as well as its listing and quotation services to suit the needs of issuers looking to seamlessly raise finance from the debt capital market (DCM).

FMDQ Securities Exchange currently records an average annual market turnover of N165.78trillion. On its platform are 88 Bonds/Sukuk (excluding Eurobonds) valued at over N1.96trillion; 474 listed/quoted Federal Government of Nigeria Debt Securities worth N91.96trillion; listed/quoted Corporate Debt Securities valued at N3.71trillion; and $59billion worth of OTC FX Futures traded.

In a remarkable start to the year 2022, FMDQ Exchange approved for quotation, the MeCure Industries Limited N490million Series 1 and N1.44 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N20billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform. This transaction provided an alternative source of funding to the Issuer and assisted in bolstering its working capital.

“The issuance will help the company meet its short-term working capital and funding requirements. It will also strengthen our commitment to building and shaping positively, the healthcare Industry in Nigeria,” said Samir Udani, Chairman/CEO, MeCure Industries Limited.

MeCure Industries Limited is a human therapeutics company in the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria. The company pioneered the development of novel products and launched the pharmaceutical industry’s first tablet in a capsule formulation called ‘Liquitab Floatcap’.

Coming shortly on the heels of the MeCure Industries Limited Series 1 and Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) on its platform, FMDQ Securities Exchange approved the registration of the Mixta Real Estate Plc N25billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

Mixta, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a real estate development company in Nigeria, with a strong track record and diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

In same January, FMDQ Exchange approved the registration of the Babban Gona Farmers Services Nigeria Limited N15billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. Babban Gona is a social enterprise that seeks to sustainably improve the lives of smallholder farmers in Nigeria through the provision of comprehensive farming services.

“We are an agricultural franchise committed to curbing the growing trend of poverty and violence in Africa by creating opportunities of dignified and fulfilling work for the rural farmer youths. We aim to make farming more profitable for smallholder farmers as we support them across the entire production chain.

“With the successful registration of this N15billion CP Programme, we are a step closer to achieving this goal; we are delighted at the opportunity to diversify our short-term funding sources and look forward to the participation of the investment community when we launch Series 1 of the CP Programme,” said Bukola Masha, Managing Director, Babban Gona Farmer Services Nigeria Limited.

Coming on the heels of the registration of the Providus Bank Limited N10 billion Commercial Paper(CP) Programme on its platform, FMDQ Securities Exchange in February approved the registration of the NOVA Merchant Bank Limited N50 billion CP Programme on its platform.

NOVA Merchant Bank is a merchant bank in Nigeria that provides end-to-end financial services solutions covering corporate banking, investment banking, advisory, capital markets, and wealth & asset management.

“The successful listing of our N50billion CP Programme on the FMDQ platform further gives credence to NOVA Merchant Bank’s beliefs in the Nigerian debt capital market and puts the Bank in a position to broaden its potential funding sources and create superior value in the financial market which it serves.

This comes after the successful listing of our N10billion bonds on the FMDQ Exchange which was oversubscribed by 300percent last year. We remain driven by our aspiration to transform the African financial services landscape with fresh thinking and innovative solutions,” said Nath Ude, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NOVA Merchant Bank Limited.

FMDQ Securities Exchange noted that NOVA Merchant Bank greatly benefits by gaining access to a wide range of knowledgeable and capitalised investors with the registration of its CP programme and subsequent quotation of CP notes on the FMDQ Exchange.

In March, the Exchange approved the quotation of the Coleman Technical Industries Limited N2.40 billion Series 3 and N3.65 billion Series 4 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N20billion CP Issuance. Coleman Technical Industries Limited is West Africa’s largest producer and distributor of electrical wires and cables. The successful quotation of these CPs Programme on FMDQ Exchange platform is further testament to the opportunities which the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) avails to corporates in diverse business areas.

Following the admission of twenty-one (21) Commercial Papers valued at over N128.25 billion thus far in 2022, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited admitted on its platform the quotation of the United Capital Plc N12.48 billion Series 8 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N50billion CP Issuance Programme.

For United Capital Plc, the proceeds from the quotation of the Series 8 Commercial Paper will be used by the Issuer to finance short-term working capital requirements. Also, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N100billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme was approved for admission on the platform of FMDQ Exchange.

Also in March, NECIT Nigeria Limited got approval for quotation of its N2.17 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N20billion CP Issuance Programme on FMDQ Exchange platform.

“With this support, our capacity to unlock value for all stakeholders has been further enhanced,” said Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NECIT Nigeria Limited, an indigenous company that deals in the manufacturing of car lubricants and engine oil, as well as the importation and sale of base oil. Likewise, the Exchange approved the registration of the Skymark Partners Limited N5billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme. “We expect funds raised under this CP programme to enable us to expand our investment opportunities,” said Egie Akpata, Chairman, Skymark Partners Limited.

Early this month, approval was given for the registration of the Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited N10billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on FMDQ Exchange platform. The CP Programme positions the Issuer to raise finance for a tenor up to 270 days from the debt market at a time in the future it deems suitable.

Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited is a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and developmental services across the real estate value chain in Nigeria. “We are delighted that the proceeds from the issuance of the CP will be applied to develop superior real estate projects designed for clients at home and in the diaspora,” said Nola Adetola, Managing Director, Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited.

As the Commercial Paper (CP) market continues to provide Nigerian issuers renewed opportunity to grow their businesses and restore the much-needed confidence of investors, while also contributing to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy, just last week, approval was given for the registration of the SKLD Integrated Services Limited N2billion Commercial Paper (CP) programme on FMDQ Exchange platform.

SKLD Integrated Services Limited (SKLD) is an integrated corporate entity providing educational and office supplies, branded product distribution, technology, garment manufacturing and humanitarian aid procurement services through contracts, wholesale, retail and online channels.

“The successful establishment of our N2billion CP Programme confirms SKLD Integrated Services Limited’s ambition to harness the Nigerian capital market, in funding its operations and strategy. It also gives credence to SKLD’s belief in the Nigerian DCM and puts the Company in a position to broaden its potential funding sources and create superior value.

“We remain steadfast in our objective to unlock value for our stakeholders, while deepening penetration as a supplier of humanitarian relief materials and contract manufacturing for local fashion outfits and contractors. We look forward to a warm reception as we engage with capital market investors under this Programme,” said Tayo Osiyemi, Deputy Managing Director, SKLD Integrated Services Limited.

The Exchange has also following due approval of its Board Listings and Markets Committee welcomed on its platform the quotation of the Prima Corporation Limited N7.02 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N30billion CP Programme. Prima Corporation Limited is a manufacturer of preforms and caps in West Africa, supplying a host of international and local brands.