Though, the equities market may not have performed spectacularly well since the beginning of the year, but the reality is that some investors have made money while some others have been hurt. Each stock investor has reasons for buying a stock, likewise his trading temperament which depends on how much risk he can tolerate, what…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login