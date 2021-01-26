BusinessDay
Nigeria’s Collective Investment Scheme now worth N1.512trn

… Mutual Funds increase to N1.496trn

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The value of Nigeria’s Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) increased to N1.512 trillion as at week ended January 15, up from N1.509 trillion recorded as at January 8, recent data at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show. The Investments and Securities Act (ISA) No. 29 of 2007 (Section 153) defines Collective Investment Scheme as “a…

