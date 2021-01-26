BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

MPC’s ‘hold’ decision to strengthen investors’ interest in Nigerian equities

…Airtel, Flour Mills, Lafarge, others push market higher by N260bn

Stock exchange
The market has advanced by about 1.42percent this week, while this year it has risen by 3.26percent

At the end of the two-day policy meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted to hold all policy variables at current levels with the intention to give more room for the previous rate cut to run its full course on the economy. The Committee decided to hold Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5percent; maintained…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.