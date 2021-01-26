MPC’s ‘hold’ decision to strengthen investors’ interest in Nigerian equities

At the end of the two-day policy meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted to hold all policy variables at current levels with the intention to give more room for the previous rate cut to run its full course on the economy. The Committee decided to hold Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5percent; maintained…

