Berger Paints proposes 80 kobo final dividend

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has for the period ended December 31, 2023 proposed a final dividend of 80 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share.

The proposed dividend will be subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, bringing the company’s total dividend for 2023 financial year to N1.

It will be paid to shareholders of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on April 16, 2024.

The register of shareholders will be closed from April 17– April 23, 2024 (both days inclusive). The qualification date for the dividend is April 16, 2024.

On May 14, 2024, final dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc whose names appear on the Register of Members as of April 16, 2024, and who have completed their e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar’s form which is available on the Registrar’s website.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.