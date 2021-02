ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC), a gas processing company established by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat) on a 50-50 basis has successfully raised $260million in debt to fund the completion of the AGPC Gas Processing Plant. The financing was more than 50percent oversubscribed. The 300MMscfd capacity project…

