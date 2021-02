Access Bank Plc has informed the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that its Board of Directors met on January 29, 2021, and considered and approved the Group’s Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2020. Also approved was the payment of a final dividend subject to the…

