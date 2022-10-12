WoFHoF to induct seven women in business, leadership positions

Seven women from different sectors of the economy have been nominated for induction into the 2022 edition of the MMS Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame (WoFHoF) being organised in honour of Dame Pauline Tallen, the minister of Women Affairs, who also doubles as a nominee.

Other nominees include Vicky Haastrup, executive vice-chairman of ENL Consortium Ltd; Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation; Nkechi Obi, founder, and group managing director/CEO of Techno Oil Limited; Ada Okam, director, Human Resources Management, Nigerian Shippers’ Council; Austina Igbokwe, managing ​director of Tyse Oil & Gas Limited, and Chinwe Nwaebili, the commissioner for Transport and former speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly.

Muazu Sambo, the minister of transportation, is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest of honour, while Margaret Orakwusi, the chairperson of Nigerian Ship-owners Forum, will chair the event tagged,​​ Dame​​ Pauline Tallen: From Zero to Heroine Purple​​ Symposium​​ which has the theme: ‘Women Arise in Leadership, SMEs Development, and Port Efficiency in a Multi-Port Concept Age in Nigeria’.

Slated for Thursday, October 20th, 2022 in Lagos,​ the event will feature speakers and a panel session as well as the induction ceremony.

Ifeoma Iloh, the executive secretary of MMS WoFHoF Initiative, said the theme seeks to review the place of women in corporate and political leadership with the aim of positioning women to harness the potential in small and medium-scale businesses across sectors.

She said it also aimed at x-raying how women can drive port efficiency in a multi-port concept age in Nigeria as they leverage skills, professional knowledge, and technology to remain competitive in work and marketplaces.​​ ​

Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, the chairman of Zoe Maritime Resources Limited, is expected to speak on the theme among a host of other speakers.

MMS WOFHOF Initiative is a not-for-profit organisation registered in Nigeria with relevant agencies and international certifications. It has role modeling,​ capacity building, ​and​ leadership​​ as areas of focus to deliver its objectives.​

Over ​60 women with invaluable records of achievement and career trajectory have been inducted into the fold, and over 3,000 women have been empowered through tailored capacity building and financial assistance in form of grants, loan schemes, and scholarships.