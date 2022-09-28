WMD: Nigeria targets greener shipping for sustainable future

Mu’ azu Jaji Sambo, the minister of transportation said Nigeria is committed to achieving greener shipping in line with the campaign by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to attain sustainable development in the maritime industry.

This is just as Nigeria joins the IMO to commemorate the 2022 World Maritime Day.

Sambo said that Nigeria would not be left behind in the global move towards greener shipping, while also reflecting on the need for stakeholders in the maritime sector to begin exploring ways to transition into a greener and more sustainable future.

Bashir Jamoh, the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) said the theme for this year’s world Maritime Day celebration is in line with the Agency’s mission of achieving cleaner oceans towards the development of shipping in Nigeria.

He also pointed out that NIMASA is already working in line with the call by the IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim for developing countries to adopt green technology.

“The World Maritime Day theme 2022 ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ – reflects the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future, while leaving no one behind. The theme provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of a sustainable maritime sector and the need to build back better and greener in a post-pandemic world,” Lim said.

Jamoh said NIMASA as an active member of the IMO is involved in the process of creating new international agreements and protocols to address environmental issues such as marine pollution, oil spills, and emissions from the shipping industry.

The theme of this year’s World Maritime Day is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 13 and 14 on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas, and marine resources; SDG 9 on the industry, innovation, and infrastructure; and SDG 17, which highlights the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve these goals.