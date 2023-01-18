WIMAJ lauds appointment of Moltok as NPA image maker

Women in Maritime Journalism (WIMAJ), a non-governmental organisation protecting the interest of women reporting the maritime sector, has commended the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko for appointing Josephine Moltok as the general manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications (C&SC) of the NPA.

Ezinne Azunna, president of the group, who congratulated Maltok, lauded the NPA management for finding her worthy of heading the C&SC unit.

She said the appointment of Moltok is well deserved and will enhance the actualisation of the Authority’s corporate objectives.

“Looking at her previous contributions to the department, the number of years she has put in at various ports, her relationship with the media and other stakeholders, her academic qualifications, the appointment is merited,” Azunna added.

Moltok had worked for some years at the Authority’s London Office, at the defunct Western Zone of NPA in Apapa Lagos, Calabar Port, Abuja office, and the Roll-On Roll-Off (RoRo) port among several departments.

The group also pledged to support and enable the new image maker to deliver on her responsibilities.

Moltok who assumed office immediately obtained her first degree (B.A) in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos and a master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. She is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).